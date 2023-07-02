Ronald Acuna Jr. and Luis Arraez are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins, who play on Sunday at Truist Park, at 1:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +170 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The previous 10 Marlins matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won in 22, or 51.2%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Miami is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 37 of 83 chances this season.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-16 23-20 21-17 26-19 38-26 9-10

