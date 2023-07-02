Matt Olson and Garrett Cooper will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins meet at Truist Park on Sunday, at 1:35 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 79 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 216 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 21st in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins rank seventh in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 338 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Marlins rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Miami strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Miami has pitched to a 4.07 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.257 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Sandy Alcantara (3-6) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Garrett Whitlock 6/28/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Braxton Garrett Kaleb Ort 6/29/2023 Red Sox W 2-0 Away Jesús Luzardo Brayan Bello 6/30/2023 Braves L 16-4 Away Bryan Hoeing Mike Soroka 7/1/2023 Braves L 7-0 Away Eury Pérez Charlie Morton 7/2/2023 Braves - Away Sandy Alcantara Spencer Strider 7/3/2023 Cardinals - Home Braxton Garrett Miles Mikolas 7/4/2023 Cardinals - Home Jesús Luzardo Adam Wainwright 7/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Bryan Hoeing Matthew Liberatore 7/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Eury Pérez Jack Flaherty 7/7/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Zack Wheeler

