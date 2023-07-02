Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (55-27), who are going for a series sweep, will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (48-36) at Truist Park on Sunday, July 2. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +170. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in this contest.

Marlins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (9-2, 3.83 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (3-6, 4.91 ERA)

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Marlins' matchup versus the Braves but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Marlins (+170) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to defeat the Braves with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $27.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Arraez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 71 times and won 48, or 67.6%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 18-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 8-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in 22, or 51.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Marlins vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Nick Fortes 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+290) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+195) Jean Segura 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+270)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd

