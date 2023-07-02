Ronald Acuna Jr. and Luis Arraez are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins square off at Truist Park on Sunday (at 1:35 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 25 walks and 39 RBI (116 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .388/.439/.478 slash line on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 14 doubles, 22 home runs, 40 walks and 47 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .245/.343/.521 on the year.

Soler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Strider Stats

The Braves' Spencer Strider (9-2) will make his 17th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.113 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Jun. 26 7.0 3 1 1 10 2 at Phillies Jun. 20 6.0 8 1 1 9 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 5.0 7 5 5 6 2 vs. Mets Jun. 8 4.0 8 8 8 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 6.0 3 2 2 7 4

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 110 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 37 stolen bases.

He's slashing .333/.411/.600 so far this year.

Acuna will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with two doubles, six home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 1 vs. Twins Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jun. 27 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 79 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .249/.354/.574 slash line so far this year.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 4-for-5 4 2 5 12 0 vs. Twins Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

