Spencer Strider aims for his 10th win of the season when the Atlanta Braves (55-27) host the Miami Marlins (48-36) on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves will give the ball to Strider (9-2, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Sandy Alcantara (3-6, 4.91 ERA).

Marlins vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (9-2, 3.83 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (3-6, 4.91 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara (3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.

Alcantara is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year in this game.

Alcantara is seeking his 14th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.4 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 16 outings this season.

Sandy Alcantara vs. Braves

He will match up with a Braves squad that is hitting .272 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .496 (first in the league) with 155 total home runs (first in MLB action).

Alcantara has a 4.22 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Braves this season in 10 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .244 batting average over two appearances.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will send Strider (9-2) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season with 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 16 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Strider has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.113 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.

Spencer Strider vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 338 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 740 hits, seventh in baseball, with 79 home runs (23rd in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Marlins one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-27 in eight innings.

