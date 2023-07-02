Marlins vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 2
Spencer Strider aims for his 10th win of the season when the Atlanta Braves (55-27) host the Miami Marlins (48-36) on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
The Braves will give the ball to Strider (9-2, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Sandy Alcantara (3-6, 4.91 ERA).
Marlins vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (9-2, 3.83 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (3-6, 4.91 ERA)
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara
- Alcantara (3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
- Alcantara is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year in this game.
- Alcantara is seeking his 14th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.4 innings per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 16 outings this season.
Sandy Alcantara vs. Braves
- He will match up with a Braves squad that is hitting .272 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .496 (first in the league) with 155 total home runs (first in MLB action).
- Alcantara has a 4.22 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Braves this season in 10 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .244 batting average over two appearances.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider
- The Braves will send Strider (9-2) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.
- The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season with 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 16 games.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Strider has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.113 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.
Spencer Strider vs. Marlins
- The Marlins have scored 338 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 740 hits, seventh in baseball, with 79 home runs (23rd in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Marlins one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-27 in eight innings.
