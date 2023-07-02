Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- with an on-base percentage of .148 in his past 10 games, 120 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .218 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- In 49.1% of his 55 games this season, Fortes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 55), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 13 games this season (23.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 of 55 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|30
|.247
|AVG
|.196
|.304
|OBP
|.240
|.301
|SLG
|.309
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|9/6
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Strider will look to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 3.83 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.83), 17th in WHIP (1.113), and first in K/9 (14.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.