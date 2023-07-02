Nick Fortes -- with an on-base percentage of .148 in his past 10 games, 120 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .218 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

In 49.1% of his 55 games this season, Fortes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 55), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Fortes has driven in a run in 13 games this season (23.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 of 55 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 30 .247 AVG .196 .304 OBP .240 .301 SLG .309 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 8 RBI 7 9/6 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings