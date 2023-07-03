Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
- De La Cruz has recorded a hit in 52 of 79 games this year (65.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (26.6%).
- He has homered in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 79), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has an RBI in 26 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 79 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.326
|AVG
|.233
|.362
|OBP
|.291
|.482
|SLG
|.368
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|39/9
|K/BB
|46/14
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 82 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.44 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.44), 50th in WHIP (1.379), and 59th in K/9 (6.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.