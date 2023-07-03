The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.

De La Cruz has recorded a hit in 52 of 79 games this year (65.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (26.6%).

He has homered in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 79), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has an RBI in 26 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 of 79 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .326 AVG .233 .362 OBP .291 .482 SLG .368 14 XBH 12 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 39/9 K/BB 46/14 0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings