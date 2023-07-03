Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Read More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .246.
- In 41 of 63 games this year (65.1%) Cooper has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
- He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 63), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (34.9%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (17.5%).
- He has scored in 16 games this season (25.4%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|34
|.274
|AVG
|.220
|.305
|OBP
|.271
|.416
|SLG
|.423
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|20
|32/4
|K/BB
|43/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 82 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas (4-5 with a 4.44 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.44), 50th in WHIP (1.379), and 59th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
