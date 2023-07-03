The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .246.

In 41 of 63 games this year (65.1%) Cooper has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (19.0%).

He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 63), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (34.9%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (17.5%).

He has scored in 16 games this season (25.4%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 34 .274 AVG .220 .305 OBP .271 .416 SLG .423 9 XBH 11 3 HR 7 16 RBI 20 32/4 K/BB 43/9 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings