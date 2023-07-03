On Monday, Jean Segura (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .199 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.

Segura enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286 with one homer.

In 51.6% of his 64 games this season, Segura has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 64 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Segura has driven home a run in 11 games this year (17.2%), including more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games.

He has scored in 18 games this year (28.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .216 AVG .185 .298 OBP .229 .245 SLG .258 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 8 16/12 K/BB 22/5 4 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings