Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jean Segura (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .199 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Segura enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286 with one homer.
- In 51.6% of his 64 games this season, Segura has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 64 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Segura has driven home a run in 11 games this year (17.2%), including more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (28.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.216
|AVG
|.185
|.298
|OBP
|.229
|.245
|SLG
|.258
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|16/12
|K/BB
|22/5
|4
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.44 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.44), 50th in WHIP (1.379), and 59th in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
