Joey Wendle -- hitting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .271 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.

Wendle has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 45 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.8% of them.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In seven games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 13 games this year (28.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 23 .271 AVG .270 .297 OBP .325 .357 SLG .392 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 5 18/2 K/BB 19/6 1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings