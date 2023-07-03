Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Wendle -- hitting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .271 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.
- Wendle has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 45 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.8% of them.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In seven games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (28.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|.271
|AVG
|.270
|.297
|OBP
|.325
|.357
|SLG
|.392
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|5
|18/2
|K/BB
|19/6
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.44 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 47th, 1.379 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 59th.
