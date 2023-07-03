Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 71 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 36 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 111th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

In 58.0% of his 81 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 23.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has had an RBI in 27 games this season (33.3%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year (36 of 81), with two or more runs eight times (9.9%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 43 .206 AVG .272 .278 OBP .388 .434 SLG .582 15 XBH 21 8 HR 14 19 RBI 28 35/13 K/BB 43/27 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings