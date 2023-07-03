Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 71 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 36 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 111th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- In 58.0% of his 81 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 23.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has had an RBI in 27 games this season (33.3%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year (36 of 81), with two or more runs eight times (9.9%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|43
|.206
|AVG
|.272
|.278
|OBP
|.388
|.434
|SLG
|.582
|15
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|14
|19
|RBI
|28
|35/13
|K/BB
|43/27
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 82 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.44 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 47th, 1.379 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 59th.
