Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Arraez -- .333 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .922, fueled by an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .482. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez has had a hit in 65 of 79 games this season (82.3%), including multiple hits 34 times (43.0%).
- He has homered in 3.8% of his games this season, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.2% of his games this season, Arraez has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 79 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.430
|AVG
|.351
|.466
|OBP
|.415
|.510
|SLG
|.455
|10
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|18
|4/11
|K/BB
|13/14
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.44 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.44), 50th in WHIP (1.379), and 59th in K/9 (6.3).
