Luis Arraez -- .333 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .922, fueled by an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .482. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

Arraez has had a hit in 65 of 79 games this season (82.3%), including multiple hits 34 times (43.0%).

He has homered in 3.8% of his games this season, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.2% of his games this season, Arraez has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 of 79 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .430 AVG .351 .466 OBP .415 .510 SLG .455 10 XBH 11 1 HR 2 23 RBI 18 4/11 K/BB 13/14 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings