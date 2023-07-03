Monday's contest between the Miami Marlins (48-37) and the St. Louis Cardinals (35-48) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Marlins taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on July 3.

The Marlins will give the ball to Braxton Garrett (4-2, 3.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.44 ERA).

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have won 24 out of the 35 games, or 68.6%, in which they've been favored.

Miami has a record of 19-5, a 79.2% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 341 (four per game).

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule