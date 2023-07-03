Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins head into the first of a four-game series against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -125 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been favored on the moneyline 35 total times this season. They've finished 24-11 in those games.

Miami has gone 22-8 (winning 73.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Marlins have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

Miami has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 84 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 38 of those games (38-42-4).

The Marlins have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-16 23-21 21-18 26-19 38-27 9-10

