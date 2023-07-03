Jorge Soler and Nolan Arenado will be among the stars on display when the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 24th in MLB action with 79 total home runs.

Miami's .394 slugging percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Marlins have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.260).

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (341 total).

The Marlins' .319 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Marlins strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Miami has a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 10th-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.258).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins are sending Braxton Garrett (4-2) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Garrett is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.

Garrett is aiming for his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Braxton Garrett Kaleb Ort 6/29/2023 Red Sox W 2-0 Away Jesús Luzardo Brayan Bello 6/30/2023 Braves L 16-4 Away Bryan Hoeing Mike Soroka 7/1/2023 Braves L 7-0 Away Eury Pérez Charlie Morton 7/2/2023 Braves L 6-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Spencer Strider 7/3/2023 Cardinals - Home Braxton Garrett Miles Mikolas 7/4/2023 Cardinals - Home Jesús Luzardo Adam Wainwright 7/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Bryan Hoeing Matthew Liberatore 7/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Eury Pérez Jack Flaherty 7/7/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Zack Wheeler 7/8/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Ranger Suárez

