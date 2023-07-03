Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (48-37) will host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (35-48) at LoanDepot park on Monday, July 3, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +115 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (4-2, 3.53 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.44 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Marlins and Cardinals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Marlins (-140), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Marlins win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Jorge Soler get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 35 times and won 24, or 68.6%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 18-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (78.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Jean Segura 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+210) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+185) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.