Bookmakers have listed player props for Luis Arraez, Paul Goldschmidt and others when the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garrett Stats

The Marlins' Braxton Garrett (4-2) will make his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Garrett has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jun. 28 5.0 3 1 1 2 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 7.0 3 2 1 13 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 8 1 at White Sox Jun. 11 5.1 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Royals Jun. 5 5.0 6 4 4 6 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Braxton Garrett's player props with BetMGM.

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 118 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .389/.440/.482 slash line so far this season.

Arraez has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 2 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 71 hits with 14 doubles, 22 home runs, 40 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .241/.339/.514 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI (90 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.375/.492 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-2 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has recorded 85 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .278/.326/.490 so far this year.

Arenado enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .467 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.