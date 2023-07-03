The Miami Marlins (48-37) host the St. Louis Cardinals (35-48) to open a four-game series at LoanDepot park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Monday. The Marlins are on the back of a series defeat to the Braves, and the Cardinals a series win over the Yankees.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (4-2) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (4-5) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (4-2, 3.53 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.44 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (4-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.53 ERA this season with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 16 games.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (4-5 with a 4.44 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 34-year-old has put up a 4.44 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing batters.

Mikolas has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Mikolas will try to build on a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 47th, 1.379 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 59th.

