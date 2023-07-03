Marlins vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 3
The Miami Marlins (48-37) host the St. Louis Cardinals (35-48) to open a four-game series at LoanDepot park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Monday. The Marlins are on the back of a series defeat to the Braves, and the Cardinals a series win over the Yankees.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (4-2) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (4-5) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.
Marlins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (4-2, 3.53 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.44 ERA)
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett
- Garrett (4-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.53 ERA this season with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 16 games.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Garrett has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- Mikolas (4-5 with a 4.44 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up a 4.44 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing batters.
- Mikolas has six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Mikolas will try to build on a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).
- In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 47th, 1.379 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 59th.
