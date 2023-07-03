Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .000 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .216.
- Fortes has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 56), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this season (23.2%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|31
|.247
|AVG
|.194
|.304
|OBP
|.238
|.301
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|9/6
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.44 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.44), 50th in WHIP (1.379), and 59th in K/9 (6.3).
