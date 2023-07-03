Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .000 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .216.

Fortes has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 56), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this season (23.2%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 31 .247 AVG .194 .304 OBP .238 .301 SLG .306 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 8 RBI 7 9/6 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

