On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (coming off going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .273.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

In 65% of his 80 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.8% of his games this year, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 33.8% of his games this year (27 of 80), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .317 AVG .233 .353 OBP .291 .469 SLG .368 14 XBH 12 4 HR 5 23 RBI 22 40/9 K/BB 46/14 0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings