On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (coming off going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .273.
  • Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.
  • In 65% of his 80 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33.8% of his games this year, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 33.8% of his games this year (27 of 80), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 41
.317 AVG .233
.353 OBP .291
.469 SLG .368
14 XBH 12
4 HR 5
23 RBI 22
40/9 K/BB 46/14
0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 82 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Wainwright (3-3 with a 7.45 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went 1 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.45, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .358 against him.
