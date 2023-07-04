Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 4
On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (coming off going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .273.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.
- In 65% of his 80 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.8% of his games this year, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 33.8% of his games this year (27 of 80), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.317
|AVG
|.233
|.353
|OBP
|.291
|.469
|SLG
|.368
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|22
|40/9
|K/BB
|46/14
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 82 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Wainwright (3-3 with a 7.45 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went 1 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.45, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .358 against him.
