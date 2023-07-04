The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .244.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 41 of 64 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (15.6%), homering in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Cooper has driven in a run in 22 games this year (34.4%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26.6% of his games this season (17 of 64), with two or more runs four times (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .270 AVG .220 .306 OBP .271 .409 SLG .423 9 XBH 11 3 HR 7 16 RBI 20 32/5 K/BB 43/9 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings