Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .244.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 41 of 64 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (15.6%), homering in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Cooper has driven in a run in 22 games this year (34.4%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26.6% of his games this season (17 of 64), with two or more runs four times (6.3%).
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.270
|AVG
|.220
|.306
|OBP
|.271
|.409
|SLG
|.423
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|20
|32/5
|K/BB
|43/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 7.45 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 1 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.45, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .358 against him.
