On Tuesday, Jacob Stallings (hitting .276 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .190 with six doubles and 14 walks.

In 19 of 40 games this year (47.5%), Stallings has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 40 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In six games this year, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 18 .210 AVG .167 .286 OBP .281 .242 SLG .241 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 21/6 K/BB 13/8 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings