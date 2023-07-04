Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jacob Stallings (hitting .276 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Braves.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .190 with six doubles and 14 walks.
- In 19 of 40 games this year (47.5%), Stallings has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 40 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In six games this year, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|.210
|AVG
|.167
|.286
|OBP
|.281
|.242
|SLG
|.241
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|21/6
|K/BB
|13/8
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 7.45 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 1 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.45, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .358 against him.
