The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .197 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 33 of 65 games this year (50.8%) Segura has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (18.5%).
  • In 65 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Segura has driven home a run in 11 games this year (16.9%), including more than one RBI in 4.6% of his games.
  • He has scored in 19 games this season (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 33
.212 AVG .185
.299 OBP .229
.240 SLG .258
2 XBH 5
0 HR 2
6 RBI 8
16/13 K/BB 22/5
4 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
  • Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 7.45 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.45, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .358 batting average against him.
