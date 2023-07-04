Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Cardinals Player Props
|Marlins vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Cardinals
|Marlins vs Cardinals Odds
|Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .197 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
- In 33 of 65 games this year (50.8%) Segura has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (18.5%).
- In 65 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Segura has driven home a run in 11 games this year (16.9%), including more than one RBI in 4.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.212
|AVG
|.185
|.299
|OBP
|.229
|.240
|SLG
|.258
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|16/13
|K/BB
|22/5
|4
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 7.45 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.45, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .358 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.