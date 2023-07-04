The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .197 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

In 33 of 65 games this year (50.8%) Segura has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (18.5%).

In 65 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Segura has driven home a run in 11 games this year (16.9%), including more than one RBI in 4.6% of his games.

He has scored in 19 games this season (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .212 AVG .185 .299 OBP .229 .240 SLG .258 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 8 16/13 K/BB 22/5 4 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings