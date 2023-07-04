Joey Wendle -- hitting .316 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is batting .267 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.
  • In 28 of 46 games this year (60.9%) Wendle has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.4%).
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • In seven games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 28.3% of his games this year (13 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 23
.264 AVG .270
.289 OBP .325
.347 SLG .392
5 XBH 6
0 HR 1
3 RBI 5
18/2 K/BB 19/6
1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Wainwright (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 7.45 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty went 1 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.45, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .358 against him.
