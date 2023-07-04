Joey Wendle -- hitting .316 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .267 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.

In 28 of 46 games this year (60.9%) Wendle has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.4%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

In seven games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 28.3% of his games this year (13 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .264 AVG .270 .289 OBP .325 .347 SLG .392 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 5 18/2 K/BB 19/6 1 SB 3

