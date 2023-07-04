Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- hitting .316 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 4 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .267 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.
- In 28 of 46 games this year (60.9%) Wendle has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.4%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- In seven games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 28.3% of his games this year (13 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.264
|AVG
|.270
|.289
|OBP
|.325
|.347
|SLG
|.392
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|5
|18/2
|K/BB
|19/6
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Wainwright (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 7.45 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty went 1 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.45, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .358 against him.
