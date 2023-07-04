On Tuesday, Jorge Soler (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (72) this season while batting .242 with 37 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 82 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in 19 games this year (23.2%), homering in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (14.6%).

He has scored in 37 games this season (45.1%), including eight multi-run games (9.8%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .207 AVG .272 .277 OBP .388 .436 SLG .582 16 XBH 21 8 HR 14 19 RBI 28 35/13 K/BB 43/27 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings