Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jorge Soler (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Cardinals Player Props
|Marlins vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Cardinals
|Marlins vs Cardinals Odds
|Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (72) this season while batting .242 with 37 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 82 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 19 games this year (23.2%), homering in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (14.6%).
- He has scored in 37 games this season (45.1%), including eight multi-run games (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.207
|AVG
|.272
|.277
|OBP
|.388
|.436
|SLG
|.582
|16
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|14
|19
|RBI
|28
|35/13
|K/BB
|43/27
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 7.45 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.45, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .358 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.