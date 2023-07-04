Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .372 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.438), slugging percentage (.479) and OPS (.917) this season.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Arraez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last outings.

Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 82.5% of his games this year (66 of 80), with more than one hit 34 times (42.5%).

He has hit a home run in 3.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 80), and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this year (27 of 80), with more than one RBI 10 times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .425 AVG .351 .461 OBP .415 .503 SLG .455 10 XBH 11 1 HR 2 23 RBI 18 4/11 K/BB 13/14 1 SB 0

