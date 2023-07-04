Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .372 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 4 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.438), slugging percentage (.479) and OPS (.917) this season.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Arraez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last outings.
- Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 82.5% of his games this year (66 of 80), with more than one hit 34 times (42.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 3.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 80), and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this year (27 of 80), with more than one RBI 10 times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.425
|AVG
|.351
|.461
|OBP
|.415
|.503
|SLG
|.455
|10
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|18
|4/11
|K/BB
|13/14
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 7.45 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.45, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .358 against him.
