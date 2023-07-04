Tuesday's game features the Miami Marlins (49-37) and the St. Louis Cardinals (35-49) clashing at LoanDepot park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on July 4.

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (6-5) for the Marlins and Adam Wainwright (3-3) for the Cardinals.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Marlins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 25, or 69.4%, of those games.

Miami has entered nine games this season favored by -175 or more and is 7-2 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami ranks 25th in the majors with 346 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).

