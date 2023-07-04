Marlins vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's game features the Miami Marlins (49-37) and the St. Louis Cardinals (35-49) clashing at LoanDepot park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on July 4.
The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (6-5) for the Marlins and Adam Wainwright (3-3) for the Cardinals.
Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Marlins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 25, or 69.4%, of those games.
- Miami has entered nine games this season favored by -175 or more and is 7-2 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami ranks 25th in the majors with 346 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 29
|@ Red Sox
|W 2-0
|Jesús Luzardo vs Brayan Bello
|June 30
|@ Braves
|L 16-4
|Bryan Hoeing vs Mike Soroka
|July 1
|@ Braves
|L 7-0
|Eury Pérez vs Charlie Morton
|July 2
|@ Braves
|L 6-3
|Sandy Alcantara vs Spencer Strider
|July 3
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Braxton Garrett vs Miles Mikolas
|July 4
|Cardinals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Adam Wainwright
|July 5
|Cardinals
|-
|Bryan Hoeing vs Matthew Liberatore
|July 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Jack Flaherty
|July 7
|Phillies
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Zack Wheeler
|July 8
|Phillies
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Ranger Suárez
|July 9
|Phillies
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Nola
