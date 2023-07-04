The St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan take the field in the second game of a four-game series against Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins, on Tuesday at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Cardinals have +135 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -160 +135 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been the moneyline favorite 36 total times this season. They've gone 25-11 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Miami has a 13-2 record (winning 86.7% of its games).

The Marlins have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami has had an over/under set by bookmakers 85 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-42-4).

The Marlins have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 4-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-16 23-21 21-18 27-19 39-27 9-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.