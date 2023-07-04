Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins take the field against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 24th in MLB play with 79 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Miami is 23rd in baseball, slugging .393.

The Marlins' .260 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Miami is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (346 total).

The Marlins rank 15th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Marlins' 8.1 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Miami has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

The Marlins have the 10th-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.260).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Luzardo is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Luzardo will look to continue a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He is looking to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run alive.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Red Sox W 2-0 Away Jesús Luzardo Brayan Bello 6/30/2023 Braves L 16-4 Away Bryan Hoeing Mike Soroka 7/1/2023 Braves L 7-0 Away Eury Pérez Charlie Morton 7/2/2023 Braves L 6-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Spencer Strider 7/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home Braxton Garrett Miles Mikolas 7/4/2023 Cardinals - Home Jesús Luzardo Adam Wainwright 7/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Bryan Hoeing Matthew Liberatore 7/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Eury Pérez Jack Flaherty 7/7/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Zack Wheeler 7/8/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Ranger Suárez 7/9/2023 Phillies - Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola

