Jesus Luzardo will toe the rubber for the Miami Marlins (49-37) on Tuesday, July 4 versus the St. Louis Cardinals (35-49), who will answer with Adam Wainwright. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

The Cardinals are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-175). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (6-5, 3.53 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-3, 7.45 ERA)

Marlins vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 25, or 69.4%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 7-2 (winning 77.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cardinals have come away with 13 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Cardinals this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jean Segura 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+180) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+185) Garrett Cooper 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+195)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 3rd

