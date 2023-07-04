The Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Luis Arraez, Paul Goldschmidt and others in this matchup.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Luzardo Stats

Jesus Luzardo (6-5) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 18th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Luzardo has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

The 25-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.53), 28th in WHIP (1.155), and ninth in K/9 (10.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jun. 29 6.1 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 at Nationals Jun. 18 6.0 5 2 2 5 1 at Mariners Jun. 12 4.0 6 6 5 3 1 vs. Royals Jun. 6 7.0 2 1 1 8 0

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 119 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .388/.438/.479 on the year.

Arraez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 2 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 72 hits with 15 doubles, 22 home runs, 40 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .242/.338/.513 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.375/.491 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-2 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has put up 86 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .277/.324/.490 on the year.

Arenado has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .294 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0

