The Miami Marlins (49-37) and St. Louis Cardinals (35-49) clash on Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.

The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (6-5) against the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (6-5, 3.53 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-3, 7.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins will send Luzardo (6-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing three hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, a 4.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.155 in 17 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Luzardo will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (3-3 with a 7.45 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 10 games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.45, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .358 against him.

Wainwright heads into the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Wainwright enters the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances in 2023.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.