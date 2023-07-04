Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nick Fortes (batting .077 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .224.
- In 49.1% of his 57 games this season, Fortes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in four games this year (7.0%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 14 games this season (24.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 of 57 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|31
|.263
|AVG
|.194
|.317
|OBP
|.238
|.316
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|9/6
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-3 with a 7.45 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 41-year-old has a 7.45 ERA and 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .358 to opposing hitters.
