On Tuesday, Nick Fortes (batting .077 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .224.

In 49.1% of his 57 games this season, Fortes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in four games this year (7.0%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Fortes has driven in a run in 14 games this season (24.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 of 57 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 31 .263 AVG .194 .317 OBP .238 .316 SLG .306 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 9 RBI 7 9/6 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings