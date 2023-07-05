Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-6 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .271 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 53 of 81 games this year (65.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.9%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (11.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- De La Cruz has driven home a run in 28 games this season (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 34.6% of his games this season (28 of 81), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.311
|AVG
|.233
|.346
|OBP
|.291
|.457
|SLG
|.368
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|22
|41/9
|K/BB
|46/14
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.60 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.68, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
