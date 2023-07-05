The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-6 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .271 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 53 of 81 games this year (65.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.9%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (11.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

De La Cruz has driven home a run in 28 games this season (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 34.6% of his games this season (28 of 81), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .311 AVG .233 .346 OBP .291 .457 SLG .368 14 XBH 12 4 HR 5 24 RBI 22 41/9 K/BB 46/14 0 SB 3

