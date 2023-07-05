The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-6 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is batting .271 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.
  • De La Cruz has had a hit in 53 of 81 games this year (65.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.9%).
  • In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (11.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • De La Cruz has driven home a run in 28 games this season (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • In 34.6% of his games this season (28 of 81), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 41
.311 AVG .233
.346 OBP .291
.457 SLG .368
14 XBH 12
4 HR 5
24 RBI 22
41/9 K/BB 46/14
0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.60 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
  • Liberatore (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.68, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
