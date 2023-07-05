Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Garrett Cooper (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .251 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 64.6% of his games this year (42 of 65), Cooper has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (35.4%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (18.5%).
- In 18 of 65 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.323
|OBP
|.271
|.442
|SLG
|.423
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|20
|32/6
|K/BB
|43/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.60 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.68, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .299 batting average against him.
