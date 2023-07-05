On Wednesday, Garrett Cooper (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .251 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

In 64.6% of his games this year (42 of 65), Cooper has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (35.4%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (18.5%).

In 18 of 65 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .283 AVG .220 .323 OBP .271 .442 SLG .423 10 XBH 11 4 HR 7 19 RBI 20 32/6 K/BB 43/9 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings