Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), take on starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .197 with six doubles and 14 walks.
- This year, Stallings has totaled at least one hit in 20 of 41 games (48.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 41 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In six games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (24.4%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|.222
|AVG
|.167
|.296
|OBP
|.281
|.254
|SLG
|.241
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|21/6
|K/BB
|13/8
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Cardinals give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .299 to his opponents.
