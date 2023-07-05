The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), take on starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .197 with six doubles and 14 walks.

This year, Stallings has totaled at least one hit in 20 of 41 games (48.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 41 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In six games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (24.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 18 .222 AVG .167 .296 OBP .281 .254 SLG .241 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 21/6 K/BB 13/8 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings