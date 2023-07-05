The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), take on starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .197 with six doubles and 14 walks.
  • This year, Stallings has totaled at least one hit in 20 of 41 games (48.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 41 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • In six games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (24.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 18
.222 AVG .167
.296 OBP .281
.254 SLG .241
2 XBH 4
0 HR 0
3 RBI 4
21/6 K/BB 13/8
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
  • The Cardinals give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
  • Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .299 to his opponents.
