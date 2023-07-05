On Wednesday, Jean Segura (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .203 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 51.5% of his games this season (34 of 66), Segura has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (19.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 66 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 16.7% of his games this season, Segura has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in 20 of 66 games so far this year.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 33
.224 AVG .185
.320 OBP .229
.252 SLG .258
2 XBH 5
0 HR 2
6 RBI 8
16/15 K/BB 22/5
5 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
  • Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .299 to opposing hitters.
