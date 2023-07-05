Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jean Segura (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Cardinals Player Props
|Marlins vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Cardinals
|Marlins vs Cardinals Odds
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .203 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 20 walks.
- In 51.5% of his games this season (34 of 66), Segura has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (19.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in two of 66 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, Segura has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 20 of 66 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.224
|AVG
|.185
|.320
|OBP
|.229
|.252
|SLG
|.258
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|16/15
|K/BB
|22/5
|5
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .299 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.