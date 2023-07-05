On Wednesday, Jean Segura (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .203 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 20 walks.

In 51.5% of his games this season (34 of 66), Segura has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (19.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in two of 66 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 16.7% of his games this season, Segura has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 20 of 66 games so far this year.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .224 AVG .185 .320 OBP .229 .252 SLG .258 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 8 16/15 K/BB 22/5 5 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings