On Wednesday, Jon Berti (batting .344 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Berti has recorded a hit in 43 of 67 games this year (64.2%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.9%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 67 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Berti has driven home a run in 13 games this season (19.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games.

He has scored in 32.8% of his games this season (22 of 67), with two or more runs five times (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .290 AVG .270 .321 OBP .321 .350 SLG .357 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 10 RBI 7 19/4 K/BB 31/10 2 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings