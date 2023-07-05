Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jon Berti (batting .344 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Berti has recorded a hit in 43 of 67 games this year (64.2%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 67 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has driven home a run in 13 games this season (19.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 32.8% of his games this season (22 of 67), with two or more runs five times (7.5%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.290
|AVG
|.270
|.321
|OBP
|.321
|.350
|SLG
|.357
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|7
|19/4
|K/BB
|31/10
|2
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .299 batting average against him.
