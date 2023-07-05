The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Soler leads Miami with 75 hits, batting .248 this season with 39 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Soler has gotten at least one hit in 59.0% of his games this year (49 of 83), with multiple hits 17 times (20.5%).

In 22.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has driven in a run in 28 games this year (33.7%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 38 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Home Away 40 GP 43 .222 AVG .272 .294 OBP .388 .458 SLG .582 18 XBH 21 8 HR 14 21 RBI 28 36/14 K/BB 43/27 0 SB 1

