Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 75 hits, batting .248 this season with 39 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Soler has gotten at least one hit in 59.0% of his games this year (49 of 83), with multiple hits 17 times (20.5%).
- In 22.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has driven in a run in 28 games this year (33.7%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 38 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.222
|AVG
|.272
|.294
|OBP
|.388
|.458
|SLG
|.582
|18
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|14
|21
|RBI
|28
|36/14
|K/BB
|43/27
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.60 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .299 batting average against him.
