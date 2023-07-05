Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .918, fueled by an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. All three of those stats are best among Miami hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Arraez is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 67 of 81 games this season (82.7%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (42.0%).
- He has gone deep in 3.7% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (27 of 81), with more than one RBI 10 times (12.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (39.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.423
|AVG
|.351
|.465
|OBP
|.415
|.500
|SLG
|.455
|10
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|18
|5/13
|K/BB
|13/14
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-3) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.68 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.68, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
