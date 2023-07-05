The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .918, fueled by an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. All three of those stats are best among Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Arraez is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 67 of 81 games this season (82.7%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (42.0%).

He has gone deep in 3.7% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (27 of 81), with more than one RBI 10 times (12.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (39.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .423 AVG .351 .465 OBP .415 .500 SLG .455 10 XBH 11 1 HR 2 23 RBI 18 5/13 K/BB 13/14 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings