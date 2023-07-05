Wednesday's contest between the Miami Marlins (50-37) and St. Louis Cardinals (35-50) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on July 5.

The Marlins will call on Bryan Hoeing (1-2) versus the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (1-3).

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a perfect record of 5-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have won 26, or 70.3%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

Miami has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 361 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule