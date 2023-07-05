Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals meet Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Marlins have -105 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in the contest.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers. Miami and its opponent have topped the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 8.3.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (50%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 16-22 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of its 86 opportunities.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-16 23-21 22-18 27-19 40-27 9-10

