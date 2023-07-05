Matthew Liberatore will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals looking to shut down Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 23rd in MLB play with 81 total home runs.

Miami ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .398.

The Marlins are fourth in MLB with a .262 batting average.

Miami ranks 25th in runs scored with 361 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out 8.1 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Miami's 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.261).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins are sending Bryan Hoeing (1-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

So far this season, Hoeing has not registered a quality start.

Hoeing will try to collect his third outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 2.0 innings per appearance.

In 13 of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Braves L 16-4 Away Bryan Hoeing Mike Soroka 7/1/2023 Braves L 7-0 Away Eury Pérez Charlie Morton 7/2/2023 Braves L 6-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Spencer Strider 7/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home Braxton Garrett Miles Mikolas 7/4/2023 Cardinals W 15-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Adam Wainwright 7/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Bryan Hoeing Matthew Liberatore 7/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Eury Pérez Jack Flaherty 7/7/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Zack Wheeler 7/8/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Ranger Suárez 7/9/2023 Phillies - Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 7/14/2023 Orioles - Away - -

