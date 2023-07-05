The Miami Marlins (50-37) and the St. Louis Cardinals (35-50) will go head to head on Wednesday, July 5 at LoanDepot park, with Bryan Hoeing pitching for the Marlins and Matthew Liberatore taking the hill for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Cardinals have -105 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Hoeing - MIA (1-2, 3.72 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-3, 5.68 ERA)

Marlins vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 26, or 70.3%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have a 26-11 record (winning 70.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Marlins played five of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cardinals have come away with 13 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 11-16 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 3rd

