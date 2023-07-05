Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Cardinals on July 5, 2023
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bookmakers have set player props for Luis Arraez, Paul Goldschmidt and others when the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 120 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 27 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .387/.440/.477 slash line so far this year.
- Arraez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has recorded 75 hits with 17 doubles, 22 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .248/.345/.523 so far this year.
- Soler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 4
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has put up 93 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .288/.375/.489 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has recorded 86 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .275/.322/.486 so far this year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
