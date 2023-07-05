Bookmakers have set player props for Luis Arraez, Paul Goldschmidt and others when the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 120 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 27 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .387/.440/.477 slash line so far this year.

Arraez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 2 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 75 hits with 17 doubles, 22 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .248/.345/.523 so far this year.

Soler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 3-for-4 3 0 2 5 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 93 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .288/.375/.489 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 4 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-2 1 1 4 4 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has recorded 86 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.322/.486 so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

