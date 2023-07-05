The Miami Marlins (50-37) host the St. Louis Cardinals (35-50) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-3) to the mound, while Bryan Hoeing (1-2) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Liberatore - STL (1-3, 5.68 ERA) vs Hoeing - MIA (1-2, 3.72 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Hoeing

Hoeing (1-2 with a 3.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.

In his last time out on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.

So far this season, Hoeing has not registered a quality start.

Hoeing will try to pick up his third outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages two innings per appearance.

In 13 of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

The Cardinals will send Liberatore (1-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 23-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 5.68, a 1.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.674.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

In seven starts this season, Liberatore has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 3.9 innings per appearance.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.