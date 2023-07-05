Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yuli Gurriel -- hitting .296 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Matthew Liberatore on the mound, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .271 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 15 walks.
- In 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In 5.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 17 games this year (31.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 16 games this season (29.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.230
|AVG
|.307
|.274
|OBP
|.366
|.333
|SLG
|.455
|8
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|11
|11/5
|K/BB
|13/10
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 84 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals will send Liberatore (1-3) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .299 to opposing hitters.
