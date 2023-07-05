Yuli Gurriel -- hitting .296 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Matthew Liberatore on the mound, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .271 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 15 walks.

In 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one.

In 5.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 17 games this year (31.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 16 games this season (29.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .230 AVG .307 .274 OBP .366 .333 SLG .455 8 XBH 7 0 HR 3 7 RBI 11 11/5 K/BB 13/10 1 SB 3

