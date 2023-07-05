Yuli Gurriel -- hitting .296 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Matthew Liberatore on the mound, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .271 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 5.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in 17 games this year (31.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 16 games this season (29.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 29
.230 AVG .307
.274 OBP .366
.333 SLG .455
8 XBH 7
0 HR 3
7 RBI 11
11/5 K/BB 13/10
1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 84 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Cardinals will send Liberatore (1-3) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .299 to opposing hitters.
