Bryan De La Cruz -- batting .300 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 88th in on base percentage, and 87th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 82 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.8% of them.

In 11.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this season (29 of 82), with two or more RBI 14 times (17.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .323 AVG .233 .359 OBP .291 .471 SLG .368 15 XBH 12 4 HR 5 26 RBI 22 41/10 K/BB 46/14 0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings