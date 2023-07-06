Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- batting .300 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- He ranks 38th in batting average, 88th in on base percentage, and 87th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 82 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.8% of them.
- In 11.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this season (29 of 82), with two or more RBI 14 times (17.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.323
|AVG
|.233
|.359
|OBP
|.291
|.471
|SLG
|.368
|15
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|22
|41/10
|K/BB
|46/14
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Cardinals give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 61st in WHIP (1.558), and 31st in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
