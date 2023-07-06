Garrett Cooper -- batting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .255.

Cooper has gotten a hit in 43 of 66 games this season (65.2%), including 14 multi-hit games (21.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has driven in a run in 24 games this season (36.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (19.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 28.8% of his games this year (19 of 66), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .290 AVG .220 .333 OBP .271 .452 SLG .423 11 XBH 11 4 HR 7 22 RBI 20 34/7 K/BB 43/9 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings