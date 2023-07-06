Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Cooper -- batting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Cardinals.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .255.
- Cooper has gotten a hit in 43 of 66 games this season (65.2%), including 14 multi-hit games (21.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has driven in a run in 24 games this season (36.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (19.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 28.8% of his games this year (19 of 66), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.290
|AVG
|.220
|.333
|OBP
|.271
|.452
|SLG
|.423
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|20
|34/7
|K/BB
|43/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 85 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals will send Flaherty (5-5) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 61st in WHIP (1.558), and 31st in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
