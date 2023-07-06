Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while hitting .201.
- Segura has gotten a hit in 34 of 67 games this year (50.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (19.4%).
- In 67 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Segura has had an RBI in 12 games this season (17.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%).
- He has scored a run in 20 of 67 games so far this year.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.218
|AVG
|.185
|.317
|OBP
|.229
|.245
|SLG
|.258
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|8
|17/16
|K/BB
|22/5
|5
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 85 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty (5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 49th, 1.558 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st.
