The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while hitting .201.

Segura has gotten a hit in 34 of 67 games this year (50.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (19.4%).

In 67 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Segura has had an RBI in 12 games this season (17.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%).

He has scored a run in 20 of 67 games so far this year.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .218 AVG .185 .317 OBP .229 .245 SLG .258 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 7 RBI 8 17/16 K/BB 22/5 5 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings